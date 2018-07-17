Joliet Police Open Investigation Into Weekend Traffic Stop

The Joliet Police Department has opened an investigation into the events surrounding a traffic stop that occurred late Friday night on Joliet’s near east side. The traffic stop ended with four arrests after officers were forced to break into the vehicle when the driver would not comply with police commands. A taser was also deployed by authorities during the incident. Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton said in a statement that the department “will be reviewing the dash-cam videos, audio-recordings, police reports, and any other relevant information to determine if the officers acted in accordance with department policy and within the scope of the law”Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Internal Affairs Unit at (815) 724-3203.

