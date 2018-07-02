Joliet Police Out In Full Force This July Fourth

The Joliet Police Department announced its plans for July Fourth traffic enforcement with a focus on drunk and unbuckled drivers. The crackdown will run from June 25 through July 28, an all-too-often deadly time on Illinois roads.

“We encourage local residents to celebrate Independence Day safely,” said Police Chief Brian Benton. “If you’re going to drink, don’t drive. Too many people die behind the wheel each year because of those who choose to drive impaired by alcohol or other drugs. Our officers will be out in full force, showing zero tolerance for impaired drivers.”

The Joliet Police Department will join the Illinois State Police and more than 150 local police and sheriff’s departments for the increased statewide enforcement effort.

“This Fourth of July, designate a sober driver and don’t let friends or family members drive drunk,” said Chief Brian Benton. Other important tips include:

Give your designated driver your keys before you go out.

If you are drunk or impaired by marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, take mass transit, use your favorite ride-sharing service, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.

Promptly report drunk drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It is your best defense against an impaired driver.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The crackdown runs concurrently with a media campaign reminding motorists that impaired driving has “Life or Death” consequences.