Joliet Police Participating in “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”

The Joliet Police Department is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation to stop drunk and drug-impaired drivers and help save lives. The high-visibility enforcement campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” runs from Aug. 21 through the early morning hours of Sept. 5. During this period, law enforcement across the state will show zero tolerance for impaired driving. Officers also will be looking for seat-belt law violators. This comprehensive effort aims to reduce impaired driving and help make zero fatalities a reality on Illinois roads.