Joliet Police Peacefully Negotiate Surrender of Man Threaten Self-Harm

Joliet Police were involved in a negotiation with an individual threatening to hurt themselves on Monday morning. It was just after 10:00 a.m. that the authorities were called to the 2800 block of Joe Adler Drive in response to a male subject in late 30s threatening to harm himself. Police were able to set a perimeter and participated in lengthy conversations with the suspect. Those conversations eventually led the individual to surrender without incident. The man has been taken into custody and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. An investigation into the incident is ongoing as authorities are attempting to uncover a possible motive.