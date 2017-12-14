Joliet Police Remind Residents to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”

The Joliet Police Department will be working around the clock this holiday season to keep drivers and passengers safe as they search for alcohol and drug-impaired drivers. From December 15 through January 2, the Joliet Police Department will partner with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies throughout the state in a year-end Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement initiative. Please remember that the holidays are a special time, full of excitement and festivities. Unfortunately, these celebrations can result in a higher number of impaired drivers on our roads, endangering other motorists. Last year, 37,461 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes in the United States. Of those killed, 28 percent (10,497) died in crashes in which a driver had a blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) over the limit of 0.08. Officers will also be ticketing those who do not buckle up. It is the law in Illinois to wear your seatbelt, no matter where you are seated in the vehicle. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement effort is made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation