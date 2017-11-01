Joliet Police Reports Two in Custody Following School Lockdown

At 8:00 a.m. today, the Joliet Police Department received a 9-1-1 call, caller refused to identify themselves, stating that he worked at Walgreens and observed a person wearing a blue hoody walking toward Joliet Township High School – Central Campus with what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband. A second call was received from the same individual stating the suspect was walking into the school with a handgun. Joliet police officers were immediately in the area, and the school was placed on lockdown. The safety of the students was not in jeopardy.

Another call was received from a different caller stating that he observed a subject exit a vehicle with what he identified as “the tip of a rifle.” The subject was described wearing black jeans and a ski mask walking toward the school from the Subway Restaurant on Collins Street. Officers made contact with this second subject, and his information was found to be non-credible.

During the course of the investigation, officers were able to locate the first caller in the school’s cafeteria during lockdown. His information was also found to be non-credible.

Both callers have been transported to the Joliet Police Department and are being interviewed. Charges are pending.