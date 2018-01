Joliet Police has announced they are looking for a missing woman. Jovita Zamudio-Paramo has been missing from her home in the near west side of Joliet since January 10th. Zamudio-Paramo is 42-years-old, 5’2″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has a scar on the left side of her nose and a scar on her left forearm. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective David Jackson of the Joliet Police at 815-724-3024.