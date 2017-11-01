Joliet Police Seek Help In Finding Teenage Girl

Joliet police requesting the public’s help in finding Dominique Brooks. The 19 year old was last seen on Sunday, October 29 around 4:00 p.m. walking northbound on Eastern Avenue from Lincoln Street. She is 5’6″, 280 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue and white coat, maroon jeans, and red and white Nike shoes. Brooks recently moved to Joliet from Las Vegas and has no ties to the Joliet area. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dominique Brooks is asked to contact Detective Pat Schumacher at 815-724-3039. To see a picture of this young woman, go to our website, WJOL.com.