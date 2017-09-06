Joliet Police Seek Public’s Help Following Death of Homer Glen Man Found Behind Rialto Square Theatre

Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton is asking for the public’s help for any information leading up to the death of a Homer Glen man found behind the Rialto Square Theatre. The body of 25-year old Jacob Iovino was found on Saturday, September 2nd at the base of the fire escape ladder leading to the roof of the Rialto. Benton says there were no signs of foul play and does not believe Iovino was murdered. Joliet police are seeking surveillance video in the area. Meanwhile funeral services will be held this Thursday at Modell Funeral Home in Homer Glen. Visitation will be held at 3pm following by a private service. If anyone has information regarding the death of Iovino, you’re asked to call the Investigation Division of the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3020.