Joliet Police Seeking Help After ATM Scams
By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 1, 2018 @ 8:34 AM

Joliet Police are asking for the public’s help regarding skimming devices being placed on ATM’s through Will County. During the last couple weeks of February 2018, four suspects have placed skimming devices on bank ATMs in Joliet, Minooka, and possibly in other surrounding communities. You are asked to remain alert for any unusual electronics placed around the ATM card slot and keypad before using it. When in doubt, contact your bank and perform the transaction elsewhere. Anyone with information about the \suspects should contact Detective Jeff German at (815) 724-3029. Tips can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Will County at (800) 323-6734. 

