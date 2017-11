Joliet Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect using stolen credit cards at local gas stations. The incidents happened in Joliet between September 10th and 12th. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff German at 815-724-3029. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crimestoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or via their website at: http://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/