Joliet Police Seeking Three Who Set Fireworks Off Inside Restaurant

The Joliet Police Deaptement is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects who lit firewroks inside a restaurant in the 2200 block of Illinois Route 59, causing damage to the furniture. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects in this photo are asked to contact Detective Jackson at 815-724-3024. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crimestoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or via their website at http://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.