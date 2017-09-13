Joliet Police Still Conducting Interviews in Triple Homicide Investigation

Joliet Police are still looking to interview several people who were at a house party late last week that ended with a triple homicide. It was last Thursday just after 3:00 p.m. that officers were called to the 2000 block of Great Falls Drive for a suspicious death investigation. When officers arrived they discovered the bodies of 22-year-old Anthony McGee, 22-year-old Gabriella Rueda and 22-year-old Emmanuel Hernandez. Preliminary autopsy results are that all three suffered multiple gun shot wounds. Detectives have been conducting interviews and sifting social media posts under the belief that someone at the party may have posted something online in the hours leading up to the murders. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.