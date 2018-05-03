Joliet Police to Conduct Seatbelt Safety Checks During Memorial Day

Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton announced today that the Joliet Police Department, in partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation, will participate in a statewide effort to increase seatbelt usage and reduce the number of impaired drivers over the Memorial Day holiday. From May 11 through May 29, special enforcement efforts will include saturation patrols, seatbelt enforcement zones and a roadside safety checkpoint throughout the city. Officers assigned to these details will be checking for occupant and child restraint violations, cell phone usage violations, and other violations of the Illinois Vehicle Code. According to Chief Benton, “Our primary goal will be to increase compliance with existing traffic laws to ensure safer roadways throughout the City of Joliet.” Drivers and passengers are encouraged to always wear a seatbelt, never use an electronic communication device while driving, and not drink and drive. These campaigns are possible through traffic safety enforcement grants from the Illinois Department of Transportation.