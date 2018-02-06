Joliet Police Warn of Aggressive Solicitors

The Joliet police department has received complaints about aggressive solicitors who are requesting to check water systems inside homes. These solicitors state they are working with the City. The City of Joliet does not have any contractors testing water on its behalf. Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton tells the Scott Slocum show that anyone selling anything door-to-door has to have a permit.

At least one company has had their solicitor permits revoked by the Joliet Police Department. If a solicitor comes to your door requesting to check your water system, ask to see their permit. If you feel unsafe, or they’re being aggressive call the Joliet Police Department or 911.

Joliet police has posted on Facebook a downloadable sign you can print and post near your front door.

Click here to download and print the sign.

Click below to hear the entire interview on WJOL.