Joliet Public Library receives 2018 ALA Excellence in Library Programming Award

The Joliet Public Library has been named the 2018 winner of the ALA Excellence in Library Programming Award for their program “Star Wars Day.” The award, supported by ALA’s Cultural Communities Fund, recognizes a library that demonstrates excellence by providing programs that have community impact and respond to community needs. The Joliet Library hosts the largest Disney approved Star Wars event of its kind in the world. The ALA Excellence in Library Program Award, consisting of $5,000 and a citation of achievement, will be presented to the Joliet Public Library at the ALA Annual Conference in New Orleans.