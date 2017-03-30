Joliet Public Library Receives Live and Learn Construction Grant

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White recently awarded the Joliet Public Library with the Live and Learn Construction Grant in the amount of $125,000. The new construction and remodeling grant will provide needed funding to replace the aging roof at the Ottawa Street location of the Library in downtown Joliet. The project includes a roofing replacement of the building, with limestone, downspout and gutter repairs. These improvements will ensure a safe, clean environment for library users and the Joliet community, while preserving the historic architecture of the building. Construction on the roof is expected to begin this summer. The Ottawa Street building has been a landmark in downtown Joliet since 1903 and was designed by the famed architect Daniel H. Burnham. The roof replacement is considered crucial for the long-term maintenance of the building and will serve as the initial phase towards the renovation of the building’s interior as outlined by the Library’s strategic plan.