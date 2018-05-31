Joliet Public Library’s Award Winning Star Wars™ Day Event Set for This Saturday

This Saturday, June 2, 2018 will be no ordinary day in downtown Joliet as it is transformed into the Joliet Public Library’s award winning 9th Annual Star Wars™ Day. This family friendly festival will contain 100 costumed Star Wars™ characters, games, live music, prize drawings, movie prop exhibits, and more. The free event will kick off at 11:00 am in downtown Joliet with a parade of costumed characters supported by the American Legion Band.The Joliet Public Library is partnering with the Joliet Area Historical Museum and the Rialto Square Theatre, who will host activities throughout the day. For a full list of activities at the library and these locations, there will be a Star Wars™ Day Jedi™ Passport at the event. They will be located at the Library, Museum and Rialto entrances. The event will shut down Chicago Street from Cass to Van Buren. The 9th Annual Star Wars™ Day will take place Saturday, June 2 from 11 am to 4 pm at the Ottawa Street Branch of the Joliet Public Library (150 N. Ottawa St. Joliet, IL).