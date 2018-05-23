Joliet Public Schools Issues Letter on Hufford Snapchat Threat

Overnight, the Joliet Police Department was made aware to a threat over social media last night to Hufford Junior High School. District 86 officials were soon made aware of the situation, and have issued a statement to parents, students and staff.

WJOL News has obtained a copy of the letter that was sent to parents and staff within Hufford Junior High this morning regarding the threat that was sent over what we now know was Snapchat, and later deemed not credible. The letter from Superintendent Thresa Rouse in part says:

“Late last night, the Joliet Police Department responded to a Snapchat message about Hufford Junior High School. The police immediately launched an investigation and contacted us early this morning. After a thorough investigation, the police determined that the threat was not credible and at no time were students and staff in any danger.”

It goes on to say that an automated telephone message was sent to all families, as well as an email. The letter also reminded parents to talk to their children about social media safety, and to keep tabs on what their child is posting on social media.

Jeremy Scott-WJOL News