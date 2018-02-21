Joliet Reaches Out To Neighbors Regarding NorthPoint

Hi this is Scott Slocum, here is my take on NorthPoint:

Elwood is afraid that Joliet is going to wait out a boundary agreement between the two towns in order to steal a deal with NorthPoint. Thus leaving Elwood residents with additional warehousing, traffic and congestion but without getting any money in return. Manhattan wants extended the boundary agreements with both Elwood and Joliet. What does Joliet want? Up until this week Joliet if asked, has said they are not interested in Northpoint but again, only when asked. That changed this week when Mayor Bob Odekirk made a public statement at the Joliet City Council meeting. Read what the WJOL news story below.

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk is signaling a change over the city’s involvement with the proposed NorthPoint project in Elwood. Earlier this year the city issued a letter to Manhattan regarding a boundary agreement which expires in 2019 and noted they will not discuss an extension of the agreement until “the dust settles.” But now, Mayor O’Dekirk is open to discussions with Elwood and Manhattan. A united front against NorthPoint could yield a better deal for all three cities with money for improved roads to handle increased truck traffic. The Compass Business Park is a 2200 acre development proposed for Elwood. The project would have to extend into Manhattan and/or Joliet to realize its full potential.