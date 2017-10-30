Joliet Residents Asked To Report “Leaf” Violators

Joliet residents are reminded that the depositing of leaves on sidewalks, parkways, and streets is not allowed due to a city ordinance.

The City will not collect leaves that have been placed on sidewalks, in parkways, or on the streets. Any continuing violation of this prohibition could subject the homeowner to a fine of up to $750.00. If you see a resident or a landscaper raking or blowing leaves into the street, you’re asked to contact the Complaint Desk at (815) 724-4000 or use the on-line citizen complaint application called “Go Request” at cityofjoliet.info/i-want-to/report.

When leaves have been raked into the street, the street sweepers are unable to pick up those leaves as they may be hiding debris (branches, bottles, metal, etc.) and could cause damage to the mechanical equipment. Therefore, the street sweeper will go around leaf piles and the roadway will not be cleared of leaves. The presence of leaves in the street and on the parkway will close off the drainage openings and create flooding problems, as well as increase the chance of vehicular and pedestrian accidents due to slippery surfaces.