Joliet Residents Invited To Community Meeting To Discuss Impact Of President Trumps Executive Orders

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk is hosting a community meeting for Joliet residents to address the concerns of many community members regarding immigration and other recent issues according to city’s press release. Mayor O’Dekirk and the members of the City Council encourage anyone interested in these issues to attend. Police Chief Brian Benton and other Joliet police officers will also be in attendance. Mayor O’Dekirk says he has “received many inquiries regarding the City and the Joliet Police Department’s obligations to enforce new Presidential Executive Orders.” He thinks quote, “it would be best if myself, the City Council, and the Joliet Police Department meet directly with members of our community to answer any questions.” The meeting will be held Wednesday February 15th at 7pm, at Mt. Carmel Church located at 205 E. Jackson Street in Joliet.