Joliet Residents Voice Concerns Over Police Traffic Stop

Half a dozen Joliet residents spoke at last night’s Joliet City Council meeting. Most were family members or neighbors of those four people who were arrested on Friday night by Police on Joliet’s East side. The Patch reports, the great aunt of one of those arrested, Minister Mary White, said her concern is possible police brutality, abuse of authority and failure to gain and maintain trust with the people of color in Joliet. The grandfather of two young men arrested Friday night, says he is disappointed and hurt. He said when your see your loved one get beaten down, and you can’t do anything about it, because they got a badge and a gun is ridiculous.

Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton says criminal charges are pending and couldn’t elaborate on the investigation.

