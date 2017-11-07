“Joliet Route 66 Stadium” Name Approved

On Tuesday night the Joliet City Council unanimously voted to approve a new name for the downtown Joliet baseball stadium. The city council approved the name “Joliet Route 66 Stadium” for the facility formerly known as “Silver Cross Field.” The stadium is also undergoing renovations to the playing surface as the city recently authorized the installation of field turf. The new name of the stadium will be “Joliet Route 66 Stadium.” Silver Cross Hospital’s naming rights for the stadium expired last year. Joliet interim City Manager Marty Shannahan says they’ve received positive reaction to the artist’s rendering of what the front of stadium will look like.