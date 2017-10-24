Joliet Seeks Christmas Tree

The City of Joliet is currently seeking a large tree to be used on display as the Christmas tree for downtown Joliet.

Annually, a local resident donates their tree to the City of Joliet where it is used as part of the annual holiday display at Van Buren Street plaza. The tree must be at least a 30 to 35 foot evergreen.

The City of Joliet will remove the tree at no charge to the resident. Those interested in donating a tree to the City of Joliet can contact the Joliet Public Works Department at 815-724-4200.