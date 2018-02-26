Joliet Sends Out Reminders Regarding Posted Political Signs

In this March 30, 2017 photo, campaign signs for the Bolingbrook mayoral race are displayed outside the Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook, Ill. Republican Roger Claar who has been mayor of Bolingbrook for 31 years is facing the fight of his career after he angered some residents by hosting a September fundraiser for Donald Trump. His rival, Democrat Jackie Traynere, is getting support from Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin and Our Revolution, an offshoot of Bernie Sanders' campaign. (AP Photo/Sara Burnett)

The City of Joliet has sent out a reminder regarding political signs posted within the city limits. Signs cannot be larger than sixteen square feet in area, which includes the support structure. Signs cannot be more than five feet in height. Signs must be placed on private property and not in the City’s right-of-way, which includes the parkway between the street and the sidewalk, or in the median. All signs placed illegally in the right-of-way, or on any other public property, will be removed by the City and discarded immediately. Political signs should, at no time, be placed any closer than ten feet from the edge of the pavement. In areas where sidewalks are present, signs need to be placed a minimum of two feet beyond the private property side of the edge of the sidewalk.