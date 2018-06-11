Joliet Students Recognized at Joliet Slammers Game

Joliet Public Schools District 86 kicked-off the 16th year of Joliet Reads, a community reading campaign to promote literacy, at a recent Joliet Slammers baseball game. Thirty District 86 students were recognized as the winners of the annual Joliet Reads bookmark contest during the pre-game activities at the ball park. The students’ bookmarks will be distributed throughout the community, including at District 86 schools and the Joliet Public Library, during the upcoming school year to children and adults to promote reading.

The student winners included: Jocelyn Avina, Dirksen Junior High; Esmé Bryson, Eisenhower Academy; Dayana Castillo, A.O. Marshall Elementary; Scarlett Chavez, Dirksen Junior High; Juliana Ferrer, M.J. Cunningham Elementary; Daniela Gallardo, Gompers Junior High; Alyssa Hagerstrom, Taft Elementary; Karen Hara, Forest Park Individual Education School; Brittany Hernandez, Isaac Singleton Elementary; Jazmin Hernandez, Gompers Junior High; Victoria Hernandez, Marycrest Early Childhood Center; Jolenna Ho, Carl Sandburg Elementary; Olivia Kapellas, Pershing

Elementary; Ramiyah Lee, Hufford Junior High; Aubree Martin, Taft Elementary; Janet Medina, Gompers Junior High; Liliana Mena, Sator Sanchez Elementary; Audrey Montgomery, Thompson Instructional Center; Aaliyah Nava, Lynne Thigpen Elementary; Wonderful Naw, Hufford Junior High; Tucker Nosal, Thomas Jefferson Elementary; Eliana Paramo, Washington Junior High; Essie Partridge, Hufford Junior High; Geovanny Ramirez, Isaac Singleton Elementary; Nancy Sanagun, Thomas Jefferson Elementary; Myah Sawyer, Marycrest Early Childhood Center; Amy Serrano, M.J. Cunningham Elementary; Juan Manuel Serrano, Farragut Elementary; Aysia Smith, Edna Keith Elementary; and Leod Tahiri, Marycrest Early Childhood Center.