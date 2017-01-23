Joliet Teen Arrested with Stolen Firearm

An 18-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Saturday after authorities found a stolen handgun in the man’s possession. It was at 10:30pm in the 900 block of Campbell Street that Joliet Police were called due to reports of a suspicious van. Authorities were told of a conversion van parked on the street where suspected drug deals were taking place. Three men were in the van as officers approached, which included Xavier C. E. Sallie, a 20-year-old passenger and a Hispanic man who fled the vehicle after officers arrived. The officers did not pursue the Hispanic male but stayed with the two men in the van. A search of the vehicle found a baggie of marijuana and a handgun under the drivers seat. The two men admitted to smoking pot to officers. The firearm was reported as stolen when officers ran a check on the registration. Sallie was arrested and charged with unlwaful use of weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition. The passenger was released without charges.