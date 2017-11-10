Joliet Teen Charged In Bolingbrook Hit and Run

Charges have been filed in the case involving the death of Tricia Hoyt. Bolingbrook investigators were able to identify the driver as Eduardo Avila Jr., 19 years of age, from Joliet, IL.

A search warrant was obtained and the vehicle involved in the incident has been recovered. The vehicle is a 2002 Honda Accord which was driven by Avila at the time of the incident. The crash occurred sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday November 4 and Sunday morning at 1 a.m. Hoyt’s body was found in a grassy area along Frontage Road and Lawton Lane in Bolingbrook on Sunday morning around 11 a.m.

Avila has been interviewed by investigators and the case has been presented to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office. Upon consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office the charges of Failure to Stop after Having an Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death, and Failure to Report an Accident Involving Fatal Injury or Death, have been approved. A warrant has been issued for Avila with a bond amount of $500,000.00, of which he has to post 10 percent.

Avila’s attorney has been contacted to facilitate the custody of Avila.