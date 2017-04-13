Joliet Teens Arrested in Connection with Car Burglary

The Joliet teens were arrested on Tuesday morning after they were allegedly seen breaking into a parked car. It was in the 1200 block of Roosevelt Avenue in Joliet just after 3:00am that a witness saw two men inside a Nissan Altima, a third man was standing watch. The witness decided to confront the individuals who promptly fled in a Buick Rendezvous. The individual then got in his car and followed the Rendezvous. The Buick eventually stopped and one of the individuals got out of the car with a baseball bat and told the victim to stop following them. The police were notified eventually found the Rendezvous in the 1100 block of Oregon Avenue just after 4:30am. The three individuals were later identified and arrested and each charged with one count of burglary. They are 19-year-old Santiago Diaz of Joliet, 18-year-old Manuel Escamilla and 18-year-old Marco Luciano. Luciano was also charged with one count of aggravated battery and he was the individual who allegedly threatened the victim with the baseball bat.

Mugshot L to R: Marco Luciano, Manuel Escamilla, Santiago Diaz