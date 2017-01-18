Joliet Township Animal Control Cancels “A Dog’s Purpose” Screening After TMZ Video is Released

The Joliet Township Animal Control have canceled a pre-screening fundraiser of the new movie “A Dog’s Purpose” after a video was released by TMZ that shows a dog trainer forcing one of the dog’s in the movie into turbulent waters. Joliet Township Animal Control announced on their Facebook page “that the could not in good faith support a movie that condones the acts shown in the video.” Their statement also stated that “Joliet Township Animal Control strives to eliminate animal abuse and neglect and strengthen the human animal bond.” Anyone who had already registered for the event will have their money refunded.