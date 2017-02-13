Joliet Township High School Cyborgs Robotics Team to Test Robot This Thursday

The Joliet Township High School Joliet Cyborgs Robotics Team will demonstrate their latest robot during a public exhibition from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16 at the JTHS Administration Center, 300 Caterpillar Drive in Joliet. Members of the public are invited to watch the students’ hard work in action as the robot performs programmed skills in preparation for this year’s FIRST Robotics Competition challenge.

This is the Joliet Cyborgs sixth consecutive year of participation in the Midwest Regional FIRST Robotics Competition. The international competition “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology” pairs high school students with professional mentors to design, build and program a robot in 6 weeks to compete in a sports-like event.

For more information, visit the Joliet Cyborgs website at robotics.jths.org