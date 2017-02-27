Joliet Township High School Placed on the College Board’s 7th Annual AP® District Honor Roll for Significant Gains in Student Access and Success

Joliet Township High School is one of the 433 school districts in the U.S. and Canada being honored by the College Board with placement on the 7th Annual AP District Honor Roll. To be included on the 7th Annual Honor Roll, Joliet Township High School had to , since 2014, increase the number of students participating in AP while also increasing or maintaining the percentage of students earning AP Exam scores of 3 or higher.

Joliet Township High School Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McCarthy says JTHS, “has made a concentrated effort to increase the number of students enrolled in AP classes through the implementation of the SpringBoard curriculum and by providing AP Academic Camps during the summer and support throughout the school year.”