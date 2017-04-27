Will County Deems Joliet Township Home Where Toddler Died as Uninhabitable

Will County Sheriff’s police say the Joliet Township home where a 16-month-old girl was found dead overnight was in deplorable condition and was occupied by a shifting group of five to 15 people police call “squatters.” An autopsy was inconclusive in determining how Semaj Crosby died and when, but police say they’ve opened a suspicious death investigation. The coroner’s office has stated that the final cause of death will determined at a later date pending a final toxicology report and the ongoing police. investigation. After family members reported her missing Tuesday, police and neighbors combed the area searching for the girl before police decided to conduct a second search of the home on 309 Louis Road in Joliet Township last night. Police haven’t said just where in the house her body was found. There have been no arrests, but DCFS says they’ve been investigating previous complaints of neglect. The Sheriff’s Department contact the Will County Land Use Department to conduct a status check of the residence on Louis Road. Upon the conclusion of their examination they have deemed the house uninhabitable and have red-tagged it.

Photos Above and Below are from the home located at 309 Louis Road in Joliet Township where Semaj Crosby was found dead. The conditions of the home were described as deplorable by the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The home has been uninhabitable by the Will County Land Use Department.

Deputy Chief Rick Ackerson Talking to Media About Investigation into Death of Semaj Crosby

Semaj Crosby