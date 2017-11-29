Joliet Township to Present Sounds of the Season Concert on December 3rd

On Sunday, December 3, the Joliet Central Band, Choir and the JTHS Central & West combined Orchestra will present their annual Sounds of the Season Concert at 3 p.m. in the Joliet Central Auditorium. The event is open to the public. For admission to the concert, we are requesting a non-perishable food item that will be donated to local food pantries. No one will be turned away if a donation is not possible. Monetary donations for the music program will also be accepted. Please enter the Auditorium off of Eastern Avenue. Handicapped accessibility will be available at the main entrance on Herkimer Avenue.