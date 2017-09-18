Joliet Treatment Center Ready to Open at Re-purposed Youth Prison

The facility formerly known as IYC-Joliet is now ready to open as one of the main Illinois Department Corrections facilities for treating mentally ill residents. The Joliet Treatment Center, located 2448 W. McDonough Street, will house 486 individuals with 422 receiving treatment and the remaining 64 individuals coming from minimum and medium security facilities, who will not be receiving treatment, but instead will instead be providing maintenance and landscaping work for the facility. An open house on Thursday afternoon gave the media and the public an opportunity to get an intimate looked at the re-purposed youth prison. The chief of mental health services for the Department of Corrections, Dr. Melvin Hinton, explained how facilities such as the Joliet Treatment Center do not incarcerate inmates in cells but house residents in rooms. The main goal of the facility is to treat and prepare its residents for life outside the Illinois Department of Corrections as the belief is that by providing treatment to the residents it will lower the chances that the resident will re-offend and end up back as a member of the Illinois Department of Corrections. Currently the Illinois Department of Corrections has 12,000 of their 42,000 inmates receiving some form of mental health treatment. The Joliet Treatment Center is expected to open before the end of the year but could be delayed until the end of this fiscal year 2017-18.

Inside the Fence of the Joliet Treatment Center

Courtyard Inside the Joliet Treatment Center

Exterior of One of the Housing Units at the Joliet Treatment Center

Open Area Inside Housing Unit at the Joliet Treatment Center

Inside a “Room” at the Joliet Treatment Center

Hallway Leading to “Rooms” Inside a Housing Unit at the Joliet Treatment Center

Exterior of the Behavior Management Unit at the Joliet Treatment Center

Inside the Behavior Management Unit at the Joliet Treatment Center

Inside the Vocation Building at the Joliet Treatment Center