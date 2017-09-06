Joliet Univeristy Makes Top Ten List Of Best Colleges in Illinois

The University of St. Francis was recently ranked among the top ten Best Colleges in Illinois by collegeconsensus.com. The University of St. Francis was ranked 8th overall and was the only university in Will County to make the list. USF is noted for its excellent nursing programs, diverse student body and non-traditional student outreach. This is significant for the institution considering they made the list along-side the University of Illinois, Northwestern University and the University of Chicago which was first on the list.