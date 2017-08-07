Joliet Weather Center Launches New App

The Joliet Weather Center has launched a new free app in conjunction with the company In-telligent LLC. The app was created as a way to help spread the word and make the community safer during severe weather. One of the apps many features allows your phone’s silent do not disturb settings to be overridden when a weather threat is in the area. To find the Joliet Weather Center app you have to search for In-telligent in the App or Google Play Store (make sure to use the dash in the name), download, then search for and subscribe to Joliet Weather Center under the Communities tab.