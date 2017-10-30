Joliet West Alumni Accusing Fellow Actor Kevin Spacey of Sexual Harassment

Actor Anthony Rapp is accusing fellow actor Kevin Spacey of making sexual advances toward him when he was 14-years-old. The Joliet native told BuzzFeed that Spacey climbed on top of him while he was lying on a bed. Rapp says the incident happened when he attended a party at Spacey’s New York city apartment in 1986. Spacey posted on Twitter last night that he didn’t remember the encounter but apologized for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior and also revealed that he is gay. Rapp attended high school at Joliet West High School. He graduated in 1988. His notable roles include such films as Dazed and Confused, A Beautiful Mind, School Ties and Road Trip.