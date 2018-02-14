Joliet West Cheerleading State Champions

The Joliet West Cheer Team are the Illinois State Champions. It was on February 2nd at the 2018 IHSA Cheerleading State Finals in the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Illinois that the team took the top place. It was last year in 2017 when the Tigers’ took home a second place trophy with a finish behind Lincoln-Way East and took home the championship in 2016. This year’s win cements the team’s place in school history alongside the 1977-79 Tigers wrestling teams as the only sports programs to win three consecutive state trophies.

Hear the entire interview with Head Coach Amy DiForti, Assitant Coach Becky Stortz and Seniors Hope Benavidez and Makayla Hurd below: