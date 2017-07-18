Joliet West High School Class of 1972 45th Reunion

The Joliet West High School Class of 1972 will celebrate its 45th class reunion on Saturday, August 26, 2017 with a morning golf outing and an evening party at the Jacob Henry Mansion, located at 20 S .Eastern Avenue in Joliet. Returning alumni will enjoy this event that will bring together lifelong Tigers, celebrate alumni excellence, and provide a nostalgic return to the Joliet community.

Classmates and guests are invited to kick off the day with a golf outing on Saturday morning beginning at 10:00 a.m. If you would like to participate, please email Paul Jaworski at JTWClass72@gmail.com to request tee times and the course fee.

The evening party will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Jacob Henry Mansion and will include cocktails (Cash Bar) appetizers and dessert. The reunion promises to be an evening of fun, food, and reconnecting with friends.