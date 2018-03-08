Joliet West High School Culinary Arts Students Compete at ProStart Invitational

A team of Joliet West High School Culinary Arts 2 students, including (pictured left to right) Lafaye Vaden, Crystal Andrade, Jaidyn Bacot, Deanna Edwards, and Sophia Murillo participated in the Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation ProStart Invitational on February 24th, 2018 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. The students are taught by Holly Camerano, Family and Consumer Science Teacher.

At the competition, the students created and estimated the cost of a three course meal that they had to prepare in 60 minutes. Their dishes were critiqued by local chefs, resulting in networking opportunities with culinary industry and hospitality professionals.