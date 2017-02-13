Joliet West High School Performing “Cinderella” on March 17, 18 & 19

Joliet West High School will perform Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 2013 Broadway musical “Cinderella” on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 at 7 pm and March 19 at 3 pm in the Joliet West High School Auditorium located at 401 N. Larkin Avenue in Joliet. “We would like to warmly invite you, and especially any princesses in your life, to the auditorium for this classic show,” says Tim DeBoer, Director of Choral Activities at Joliet West High School. “We would love to entertain you, and we appreciate your support for the high school arts program.” Tickets are available online by clicking on the “buy tickets” link at http://www.jtwestchoir.org or at the door while tickets last for $8.00.