Joliet West JROTC Wins Seven Trophies at Chicago Competition

The Joliet West High School JROTC Tiger Battalion Drill Team and Color Guard brought home seven trophies after competing on December 7, 2017 at the Chicago Citywide Competition. “In order to prepare for this competition the cadets have put forth a lot of hard work and dedication” said West JROTC Instructor 1SG James Cowan. “They have been practicing every morning, Monday through Friday, from 6:20 to 7:10 a.m., as well as Saturdays from 7 to 8 a.m. At the competition, the West JROTC Tigers received first place accolades in the following categories: Citywide Platoon Leader Competition; Citywide Color Guard Competition; Overall Citywide Drill Competition; JR Division/Challenge Citywide Individual Drill Citywide Platoon Inspection Competition. Second place was awarded to West JROTC in the JR Division/Challenge Citywide Individual Drill Competition and Citywide Platoon Drill Competition.

Joliet West JROTC Drill Team members are: Makaylynn Carlis, Anairam Flores, Bethany Flynn, Solomon Givens, Kayli Glidic, Jason Gomez, Sara Huerta, Tyler Johnson, Carrie Kirklin, Tyler Krawczyk, Diego Lazaro, Kasey Lyn, Sarah Manos, Davey Marin, Juan Marin, Maria Marin, Ben McCune, Paige Minor, Gregario Olivares, Angel Patino, Paola Patino, David Randolph, Rodrigo Saravia, Logan Schwarting, Samuel Servande, Peter Spoto, Josh Ulrich, Mary-Taylor Wagne, and Briaunna Williams.

Joliet West JROTC Color Guard Team members are: Pavlo Yanytskyy (Color Guard Commander), Cecilia Ciuffin, Bain Hunsaker, Gregorio Olivares, and. Veronica Ramirez.

The Joliet West High School JROTC Instructors are LTC White, 1SG Cowan, and SFC Pannell.