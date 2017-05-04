Joliet West Paws Team Earns Do What’s Right Banner from State Sportsmanship Committee

The IHSA Board of Directors, Sportsmanship Advisory Committee and IHSA Staff recently congratulated Joliet West High School for earning a Do What’s Right! State Final Sportsmanship Banner at the 2017 Competitive Dance State Finals!

Joliet West High School has set a high standard for other schools to follow during post and regular season play. The State Final Sportsmanship Banner, provided by the IHSA, will be displayed in the gymnasium.

Joliet West High School Athletic Director Steve Millsaps said, “Congrats to the TIGER PAWS on winning the IHSA state competition sportsmanship award for 2017 in competitive dance. The sportsmanship committee selects 1 team per division based on the actions and behaviors of the school’s coaches, athletes, and spectators. This truly is a great honor for the program and the team.”