Joliet West Presents Spring Musical “The Addams Family”

This year’s annual Joliet West High School Spring Musical is sure to be unforgettable. “The Addams Family,” with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, will be held on Friday and Saturday, March 16th and 17th at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 18th at 2 p.m. in the Joliet West Auditorium, 401 North Larkin Avenue in Joliet.

The Addams Family features an original story, and it’s every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. And if that weren’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents.

Tickets are $8 in advance online, and $10 at the door. To purchase tickets visit jtwestchoir.org.