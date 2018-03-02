JTHS 204 Issues Second Statement Regarding Investigation Into Social Post

The follow statement was sent to Joliet West High School families regarding a WJOL report from earlier in the week in regards to an investigation involving a student and gun on campus.

Joliet West High School Families,



Second-hand reports of information pertaining to a Snap Chat post of a Joliet West High School student displaying an object construed to be a weapon, off school property, has led to the dissemination of inaccurate information reported by the media.

Due to this inaccurate information, we would like to take the opportunity to communicate facts regarding the Snap Chat.



Facts



The Snap Chat was not reported to Joliet Township High School, but instead, to the Joliet Police Department on Friday, February 16, 2018 at approximately 5 p.m. Police went to a residence to respond to the report. A police report was taken and a video was placed into evidence. No information was provided to Joliet Township High School on Friday.

To assist them with their investigation, the Joliet Police Department requested the aid of Joliet West Deans on Saturday. In less than three hours, deans provided the name of a suspected student based on the picture.

According to the police report, the Snap Chat video took place off school grounds, after school hours, near 310 Hammes.

To date, there have been no arrests or additional information provided to Joliet Township High School by the Joliet Police Department regarding their investigation of the Snap Chat.

JTHS considers safety-related issues our top priority, so we initiated our own investigation. The investigation revealed that a student displayed an object construed to be a weapon in a parking lot, located off campus. As a result, students were disciplined. The Snap Chat did not contain any threat to the students, staff, school or the community.

When a situation does not contain a threat to the school or our students, we may choose not to communicate this information because the communication can cause unnecessary panic. In addition, matters pertaining to student discipline are confidential and publicly revealing details of an investigation can jeopardize the discipline proceedings.



In a time where there is heightened fear and copycat acts, bringing attention to an instance that did not at any time jeopardize school or student safety is not in the best interest of our schools or community. Trust that JTHS will serve as your primary communication source and that we critically evaluate every situation and will communicate when safety has been jeopardized. Our students, staff, parents, and community continue to serve as our best means of security when they ‘see something and say something.’ We will always investigate situations when they are reported.

