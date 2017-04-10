Joliet West Symphonic Band to compete at 2017 IL Superstate Concert Band Festival

Congratulations to the Joliet West High School Symphonic Band for qualifying to perform at the Superstate Concert Band Festival held at the University of Illinois on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6. Acceptance into this festival is the band equivalent of playing in the state finals for a varsity sport.

To qualify, high school bands submitted an audition recording no less than 12 minutes and no more than 20 minutes of music that they’ve worked on from the beginning of the academic year. Only a handful out of 110 bands that applied were selected from Illinois.

From the live performances on May 5 th and 6 th , a distinguished panel of university band directors will choose an “Honor Band” from each class. The chosen bands will be invited back to perform at the 2018 festival.

Band Director Eric Wellman said, “This festival is a wonderful opportunity for our students to perform in an amazing concert hall, along with other amazing bands from across the state, and in front of exceptional college band directors from across the nation. I am very proud of their accomplishment and look forward to how they will represent Joliet West, and along with Central, the high quality band programs from District 204.”

Joliet West High School press release