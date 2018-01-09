Joliet West Symphonic Band to Perform at Festival

The Joliet West High School Symphonic Band has been selected to perform at the Music for All National Concert Band Festival in March. The band will travel to Indianapolis from March 15-18, 2018 to take part in this prestigious and highly educational event. The band will perform at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, in the Schrott Performing Arts Center on the campus of Butler University. After the concert, the band will receive a clinic from some of the top music educators from across the United States. The rest of the event will be spent attending concerts of other invited groups, participating in master classes with top performers in the nation, attending the National Concert Band concert on Saturday evening, and other social events with students from around the country. Bands are invited to this event based on an application process that not only includes recommendations from other music educators, but an audition recording that is evaluated by a panel of college and high school band directors. From these tapes a select number of bands are invited to attend the festival weekend, and Joliet West is one of only 26 bands from across the country to be invited.