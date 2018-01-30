Joliet West Weekend Wins January 26th-27th

The Joliet West Cheer Team were the Sectional Champions at Limestone on January 27. They will compete next weekend, February 2nd, at the 2018 IHSA Cheerleading State Finals in the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Illinois.

Front row: Cheyenne Eads, Leah Combs, Lexi Stariha, Makayla Hurd, Kelsey Bishop, Mario McGowan, Hope Benavidez, Alyssa Anderson, Tia Roland, Sara Dinardo, Kennedy Aubry Back Row: Nya Mitchell, Lindsey McCrea, Lea Delattre, Haley Nurczyk, Katie Gibson, Jazmin Morales, Julia Todd, Jessica Orr, Taylor Latta, Mikayla Garcia, Arielle Lindsey.