Joliet West Weekend Wins January 26th-27th

Joliet West High School celebrated several big wins the weekend of January 26th and 27th.
- Over the weekend, Joliet West Varsity Scholastic Bowl placed third in conference at Oswego East. Two students, Mary Pelzer and Freda Hogan, placed in the top 10 for answering the most Toss-up questions correctly.
- The Joliet West Cheer Team were the Sectional Champions at Limestone on January 27. They will compete next weekend, February 2nd, at the 2018 IHSA Cheerleading State Finals in the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Illinois. Front row: Cheyenne Eads, Leah Combs, Lexi Stariha, Makayla Hurd, Kelsey Bishop, Mario McGowan, Hope Benavidez, Alyssa Anderson, Tia Roland, Sara Dinardo, Kennedy Aubry Back Row: Nya Mitchell, Lindsey McCrea, Lea Delattre, Haley Nurczyk, Katie Gibson, Jazmin Morales, Julia Todd, Jessica Orr, Taylor Latta, Mikayla Garcia, Arielle Lindsey.
- The JTHS Boys Swim Team won 3rd place at the West Chicago Invitational on January 27th.
- On January 26th, the Joliet West Girls Basketball – The Joliet West Girls Basketball Varsity Team move to 8-2 in the SPC after winning a conference game over Plainfield North 55-46. Sarah Gersch led the way with 17 points. Dasia Norris added 13 points, Jazz Evans had 12 points and Daijah Brown had 9 points. Freshman A Team defeated Plainfield North on January 26 and had a big conference win over Minooka on January 27. They are now 17-2 overall and 11-0 in the SPC after.
- On January 26, the Joliet West Boys Bowling Team placed 14th at the IHSA State Finals. Team members Julian Ramos and Joey Lizzio advanced as individuals to the second day of the IHSA State Boys Bowling Finals.